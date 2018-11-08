Happy Bhai Dooj 2018, Gif Images, HD wallpapers, Photos & Pics for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram: Bhai Dhooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of the bright fortnight. Bhai Dooj honors the relationship between the brother and the sister. Bhai Dooj is also popularly known as Bhau- Beej, Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta and Yama Dwitya. Here are some Gif Images, HD wallpapers, Photos & Pics for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram for Bhai Dooj.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2018, Gif Images, HD wallpapers, Photos & Pics for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram: Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of the bright fortnight. It marks the last day of the auspicious five-day festival. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 9, 2018. Bhai Dooj popularly known as Bhau- Beej honors the bond between the brother and the sister, here the sisters invite their brothers to their homes and cook their favorite meals and in return brothers promise to protect them from all kind of evils.

Bhai Dooj History

The reason behind Yama-Dwitya is that Yamraj used to love his sister Yamuna a lot but couldn’t meet her due to excess workload. So one day he took out time for his sister and in return Yamuna cooked him his favorite meals. Seeing her hospitality Yamraj was very pleased so in return, he promised her a boon so Yamuna took an oath from Yamraj that every year he will come to meet her and accept her hospitality. Thus, on this day every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Shubh Muhrat

Tilak Muhurat – 1:10 pm- 3:17 pm

– 1:10 pm- 3:17 pm Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 8, 2018 – 9:07 pm

– 9:07 pm Dwitya Tithi ends on November 9, 2018– 9:20 pm

Several regions of the country celebrate Bhai Dhooj in different ways such as in Bengal, the festival is known as Bhai Phota. In Haryana, a Gola ceremony takes place with a dry coconut with which sisters, later on, do aarti.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2018

