In this festival, also known as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Tika, brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and shower them with blessings. The day is celebrated with family and lots of food and sweets.

Diwali is one of the biggest Indian festivals and it’s celebrated with great cheer and gusto, it sends everyone in the festival mood as the celebrations don’t end with Diwali but it marks the beginning. After the auspicious occasion of Diwali when the entire country was bathing in lights, the special day to celebrate the unique bond of brother and sister comes Bhai Dooj. Many people from across the country meet and greet their family members during this festive season but this day marks a special bond between brother and sister.

It’s said that Lord Krishna visited her sister Subhadra after slaying the evil demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed Lord Krishan with sweets and put a tilak on his forehead, and since then every sister believes in this day and celebrates it in the same way.

The celebrations hold similarity to Raksha Bandhan but this festival has a unique significance for brothers and sisters. Worth mentioning is that this festival is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in the southern part of the country but the essence remains the same.

In this festival, also known as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Tika, brothers, in turn, give gifts to their sisters and shower them with blessings. The day is celebrated with family and lots of food and sweets.

In the northern parts of the country, a small ritual is followed wherein a dry coconut with klewa tied along its width for worshipping is also used at the time of doing aarti of the brother.

The auspicious day to celebrate the special bond of brother and sister is observed on the second day of the Vikrami Samvat New Year, the calendar followed in Northern India (including Kashmir), which starts from the lunar month of Kārtika.

Here are some heartfelt messages to be sent to your loved ones, here are a few in English:

We gain and loose things every day

But trust me on one thing

You will never lose me

I’ll always be here for you

Happy Bhai Dooj

Best

Reliable

Outstanding

Talented

Handsome

Energetic

Remarkable

That is all you.

I’m so lucky to have a brother like you!

Happy Bhai Dooj, Bhaiya

