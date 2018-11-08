Happy Bhai Dooj 2018 greetings, wishes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook post, Gifs images, HD wallpapers to wish Happy Bhau-Beej to your loved ones. Bhai Dooj 2018 will be celebrated on November 9, 2018. The puja timings for Bhai Dooj, Bhau- Beej and Bhai Phonta areas such- Tilak Muhurat- 1:10 pm- 3:17 pm, Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 8, 2018 - 9:07 pm and Dwitya Tithi ends on November 9, 2018- 9:20 pm. Here, we have a collection of best Bhai Dooj 2018 greetings, wishes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook post, Gifs images, HD wallpapers to wish Happy Bhau-Beej.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2018 greetings, wishes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook post, Gifs images, HD wallpapers to wish Happy Bhau-Beej: Bhai Dooj popularly known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Phonta is celebrated on the last day of the auspicious five-day festival. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 9, 2018. Bhau- Beej honors the bond between the brother and the sister, here the sisters invite their brothers to their homes and cook their favorite meals and in return brothers promise to protect them from all kind of evils and get them gifts. In the southern part of the country, Bhai Dooj is more popularly known as Yama Dwitya.

Bhai Dooj History

The reason behind Bhai Dooj or Yama-Dwitya is that Yamraj used to love his sister Yamuna immensely but couldn’t meet her because of excess workload. So one day he took out time for his sister and in return Yamuna cooked him his favourite meals. Seeing her hospitality Yamrajwas soo happy that he was ready to give her anything and in return, Yamuna took an oath from Yamraj that every year he will come to meet her and accept her hospitality. Thus, on this day every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Significance

Bhai Dooj according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha also called as the bright fortnight of the Kartika month. The word Bhai Dooj holds very literal meaning where Bhai means Brother and Dooj means the second day of the bright fortnight.

Puja Timings

Tilak Muhurat– 1:10 pm- 3:17 pm

Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 8, 2018 – 9:07 pm

Dwitya Tithi ends on November 9, 2018– 9:20 pm

On this special occasion wish your loved ones with heart-touching wishes and greeting.

