Happy Bhai Dooj 2018 greetings, wishes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook post, Gifs images, HD wallpapers to wish Happy Bhau-Beej: Bhai Dooj popularly known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Phonta is celebrated on the last day of the auspicious five-day festival. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 9, 2018. Bhau- Beej honors the bond between the brother and the sister, here the sisters invite their brothers to their homes and cook their favorite meals and in return brothers promise to protect them from all kind of evils and get them gifts. In the southern part of the country, Bhai Dooj is more popularly known as Yama Dwitya.
Bhai Dooj History
The reason behind Bhai Dooj or Yama-Dwitya is that Yamraj used to love his sister Yamuna immensely but couldn’t meet her because of excess workload. So one day he took out time for his sister and in return Yamuna cooked him his favourite meals. Seeing her hospitality Yamrajwas soo happy that he was ready to give her anything and in return, Yamuna took an oath from Yamraj that every year he will come to meet her and accept her hospitality. Thus, on this day every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.
Significance
Bhai Dooj according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha also called as the bright fortnight of the Kartika month. The word Bhai Dooj holds very literal meaning where Bhai means Brother and Dooj means the second day of the bright fortnight.
Puja Timings
Tilak Muhurat– 1:10 pm- 3:17 pm
Dwitiya Tithi begins on November 8, 2018 – 9:07 pm
Dwitya Tithi ends on November 9, 2018– 9:20 pm
On this special occasion wish your loved ones with heart-touching wishes and greeting.
Behen chahey bhai ka pyar,
Nahi chahe mahnge uphar,
Rishta atoot rahey sadiyon tak,
Mile mere bhai ko khushiyan apar
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!
This is for the most wonderful sister of this world, Thank you sister for always being there on my side and for helping me in those infinite ways which I cannot even remember. Happy Bhai Dooj!
Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.
You were always my best friend,
Looking out for me, making sure
The path I travelled on was smooth.
Even if I searched the world over,
There cannot be a better brother than you.
Happy Bhai Dooj!
Like the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra, all brother should love their sister and like the blessings of Subhadra for his brother Krishna, all sisters should always pray for their Brothers.Happy Bhai Dooj.
May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.
Praying for your long life and good health
on this Bhai Dooj and always
Have a Chocolaty Bhai Dooj
Wish you the days that bring you happiness infinite and a life that's prosperous and bright...
Happy Bhai Dooj
Bhaiyaa, you are someone
I admire and look up to,
with lots and lots of love wishing you
Happy Bhai Dooj
You can share your pain;
You can share your fears;
And you can share your happiness
Thanks for being a very understanding brother!
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!
My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bhaidooj.