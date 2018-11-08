The festive month is upon us and every Indian is currently in a celebrating mood with a number of religious celebrations happening all over the country. Right after the auspicious occasion of Diwali when the entire country was bathing in lights, the special day to celebrate the unique bond of brother and sister is here: Bhai Dooj. Here are the Hindi wishes and messages.

The festive month is upon us and every Indian is currently in a celebrating mood with a number of religious celebrations happening all over the country. Right after the auspicious occasion of Diwali when the entire country was bathing in lights, the special day to celebrate the unique bond of brother and sister is here: Bhai Dooj. While friends and relatives greet each other on Diwali, brothers and sisters will have their share of festival tomorrow on Bhai Dooj.

The celebrations on Bhai Dooj are somewhat similar to Raksha Bandhan. On this day, brothers get gifts to their sister and vice-versa. Worth mentioning is that this festival is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya in the southern part of the country but the essence remains the same.

The festival, though observed in most parts of the country but is observed with full enthusiasm in northern India. In these parts of the country, a small ritual is followed wherein a dry coconut with klewa tied along its width for worshipping is also used at the time of doing aarti of the brother.

WHEN IS THIS DAY OBSERVED?

The auspicious day to celebrate the special bond of brother and sister is observed on the second day of the Vikrami Samvat New Year, the calendar followed in Northern India (including Kashmir), which starts from the lunar month of Kārtika.

WHY IS THIS DAY CELEBRATED?

Most of the Indian festivals are related to Indian mythology and same goes for this one, it’s believed that after slaying the evil demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She also affectionately applied tilaka on Krishna’s forehead.

Now if you want to celebrate this day, and want some heartfelt messages to be sent to your loved ones, here are a few in Hindi:

