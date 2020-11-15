Bhai dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, will be celebrated on November 16, 2020, i.e on Monday. Check out Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in English, Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to send to your friends and family.

Fresh out of Diwali festivities, India is now gearing up to celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta, the occasion of Bhai Dooj is similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan and is earmarked as a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ well being and the brothers’ pledge to ensure the former’s safety and happiness.

Celebrated 2 days after Diwali, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 16, 2020, which happens to be a Monday. Marking the second day of Vikrami Samvat, New Year, the day falls a day after the first year of New Year, which is celebrated as Govardhan Pooja and happens to be today. The Aparahna time will begin from 01:10 PM and go on till 03:18 PM. Meanwhile, the Dwitya Tithi will begin at 07:06 AM on November 16 and go on till 03:36 AM on November 17, 2020.

Just a day before Bhai Dooj, women across some parts of the country are observing a fast as part of Govardhan festivities. On this day, Hindu women prepare a wide variety of delicacies and offer it to Lord Krishna to express their gratitude. One of the popular vegetarian delicacies prepared today is Annakut ki Sabzi.

Make the occasion of Bhai Dooj extra special by going an extra mile and sending your friends and family these special wishes to bring a smile on their face. Even if they are miles apart, these wishes will surely be enough to make them feel a part of the festivities.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status:

