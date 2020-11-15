Bhai Dooj is an auspicious Indian festival which is celebrated annually. Here are some Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status to share with your beloved brothers and sisters.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status: Bhai Dooj is an auspicious Indian festival which is celebrated annually in India and Nepal. This year it will be observed on the 16th of November. Traditionally, it is celebrated in the month of October/November after two days of Diwali. The celebration of Bhai Dooj is very similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan as all the sisters pray for the good of their brothers.

Popularly on Bhai Dooj, the brothers also give gifts to their sisters. As per popular legend, it is believed when Lord Yamraj, the god of death visited his sister Yamuna’s home, she welcomed him with all respect and regards. Since then the festival got started during which sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.

Ritually, sisters apply ‘Tika’ or ‘Tilak’ on the forehead of their brothers and perform aarti reaffirming the pious relation of sister and brothers. This festival is known by various names in different states of India like, ‘Bhai Phota’ or ‘Bhai Phonta’ in Bengal and ‘Bhau Beej’ in Maharashtra. In many places, sisters invite their brothers for a special meal which includes delicious sweets and delicacies.

Here are some Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status to share with your beloved brothers and sisters:

નસીબદાર હોય એ બહેન

જેને ભાઈ નો પ્રેમ મળે

અને નસીબદાર હોય એ ભાઈ બહેન

જેને ભાઈ બીજ નો તહેવાર મળતો હોય

શુભ ભાઈ બીજ

જેને ભાઈ નો પ્રેમ મળે અને નસીબદાર હોય એ ભાઈ બહેન જેને ભાઈ બીજ નો તહેવાર મળતો હોય શુભ ભાઈ બીજ પ્રેમ અને વિશ્વાસ ના બંધન ને મનાવો

જે દુઆ માંગે, એમને તમે મલો

ભાઈ બીજ નો તહેવાર છે, ભાઈ જલ્દી આવો

તમારી લાડલી બહેન પાસે તિલક લગાવો

શુભ ભાઈ બીજ

આ ભાઈબીજ આપના ભાઈ-બહેન ના બંધન ને વધારે અતુટ બને

અને આપનો એક બીજા પ્રત્યે નો પ્રેમ આમજ જળવાય રહે એજ

આસા સાથે ભાઈબીજ ની હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ…

