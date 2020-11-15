Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival of brother and sister in Hindu customs. Here are some Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status to share with your beloved sisters and brothers.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook status: Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival of brother and sister in Hindu customs. This year it will be observed on the 16th of November. It is celebrated usually on the 2nd day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Karthik in Hindu calendar. As per customs, the sister prepares a different variety of dishes for her brothers while they visit their sister on this day and brings gifts. On this day, sisters worship brothers and apply tika on their foreheads.

The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the everlasting love between brother and sister. It is an important festival that is celebrated all over the country with different names in different parts of India. Bhai Dooj is also called Bhai Tika, Bhai Beej and Bhai Phonta.

During the festival, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and in return brothers shower them with gifts. There are different beliefs and legends about the start of this beautiful tradition. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna defeats Narakasura on Diwali and visits her sister Subhadra where she welcomed her brother with sweets and flowers. Also, Subhadra applied ‘Tilak’, on his forehead as a sign of victory. The celebrations of this day are similar to that of the holy festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Here are some Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Bhaubeej Quotes Images, Shayari, Photos, Wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status to share with your beloved sisters and brothers:

जिव्हाळ्याचे संबंध दिवसागणिक उजळत राहू दे! भावा-बहिणीची साथ आयुष्यभर अतूट राहु दे… भाऊबीजेच्या शुभेच्छा! रक्षणाचे वचन,

प्रेमाचे बंधन, घेऊन आला हा सण, लाख लाख शुभेच्छा तुला आज आहे बहीण भावाचा पवित्र सण… भाऊबीज च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! भाऊबीज ही आली…

पणत्यांच्या साक्षीने जवळीकतेचा आरंभ होतो दिव्या दिव्याच्या ज्योतीने भाऊबीज आणि दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आपल्या बहिणीवर पण तेवढच प्रेम करा,

जेवढ प्रेम इतरांच्या बहिणीवर करता….. भाऊबीज च्या हादीँक शुभेच्छा बहिणीची असते भावावर अतूट माया

मिळो त्याला नेहमी अशीच प्रेमाची छाया

भावाची असते बहिणीला साथ

मदतीला देतो नेहमीच हात

ताई दादाच्या पवित्र प्रेमाचा सण

भाऊबीजेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

