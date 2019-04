Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Quotes, Wishes, Messages in Bengali: As the Navratris start from tomorrow April 6 preparations are in full swing to make the 9 days festivities a memorable one. Here is a curated list of wishes, messages, quotes to wish your loved ones a very happy Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Quotes, Wishes, Messages in Bengali: This year Chaitra Navratri is going to start on April 6, 2019, Saturday and Ashtami will be celebrated on April 13, 2019, and Navami will be celebrated on April 14, 2019. Every year the Navratri is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm and people worship nine avatars of goddess Durga. People celebrate the festival of Navratri in every nook and corner of the nation and celebrate the festival in a unique way by playing Garba and Dandiya.

The Chaitra Navratri marks the onset on the lunisolar calendar. To wish your loved ones this Navratri we have got you a curated list of gifs, quotes, poems, wishes in the Bengali language to wish your loved ones a happy Navratri.

Himer paras lage prane

Sharodiyar agomone

agamonir khabor peye

boner pakhi utlo geye

sishirveja notun bhore

ma asche aalo kore.

Happy durga puja!

Shiuli Phuler gandhe keno udas holo mon,

Subhra sital kasher sobhay juralo du nayan,

Agamonir barta boye bajche dhaker sur,

Sharodiyar dingulo hok ananda madhur.

Subho Durga Puja 2018 !

Sarot-er akas, Roder jhilik

Siuli fuler gondho.

Ma aseche ghore abar darja keno bondho.

Puja elo tai to abar bajna bajay dhaki,

pujo aste r je nei ekta din-o baki !!

Dhaker awaz dhai kur kur

Sona jay oi agomoni sur

Mayer ebar asar pala

Suru holo mozar khela

Tai niye ai sukhi mon

Janay agam avinandan

Suvo panchami.

Happy Navratri 2018 !!

May maa bless you

with all her belessings and

keep you happy through-out the year!

Wishing you a Happy Durga Puja !!

Elo Khusir Sarat, Ek2 Himel Hawa,

Dhaker upar kathir awaz, Mayer Kache Jaoa.

Onek Khusi, Onek Alo,

Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo

D=debir agomone,

U=uthsober mejaje,

R= rag,oviman baad diye,

G=ghure berano, A=ar

P=pran vore anondor,

U=utsabe,

J=jomiye,

A=adda mara.

etai bangalir DURGA PUJA

This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune

As long as Ganeshji’s trunk,

Wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach,

Happiness as sweet as his ladoos

And may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

SHARAT” meghe vaslo Vyala-

“KASH” phule te laglo dola-

“DHAKER” upar poruk kathi-

“PUJO” Katuk fatafati.

SARODIYA-r PRITI O SUVECHHA !!

