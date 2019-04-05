Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Quotes, Wishes, Messages in Gujarati: One of the most important festivals of Gujarati culture, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 6 till April 16, this year. The auspicious Hindu festival which marks as Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, usually falls in the month of March or April. Symbolising power, divinity and purity, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri is the longest festival of Hindu traditions that last for nine nights and ten days. 

Goddess Durga who is often related to the word power is worshipped with flowers, holy water and milk. Devotees seek Maa Durga’s special blessings by fasting, performing Kanjak and reciting hymns. Mata Shailputri, Mata Brahmacharini, Mata Chandharghanta, Mata Kushmanda, Mata Skandamata, Mata Katyayani, Mata Kalratri, Mata Mahagauri and Mata Siddhidatri are worshipped for nine-days by the devotees. 

Take a look at Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 Quotes, Wishes, Messages in Gujarati: Navratri Greetings, Wallpapers & Status for Whatsapp and Facebook, here: 

Mam’mīnuṁ tahēvāra āvē chē;
hajārō khuśī lāvē chē;
ā vakhatē mātā tamanē tē badhī vastu’ō āpaśē; kōṇa tamārā hr̥daya icchē chē.
Hēpī navarātrī!

Amē tē ghaḍiyāḷanī rāha jōtā hatā;
sinha rāṇī para bēṭhēlī mātā rānī, āvī;
havē mananī darēka mūḍa pūrī thaśē;
badhī duḥkhī mātā’ō tēnā gharē āvī.
Hēpī navarātrī!

Prēma ēka bhēṭa chē;
sukhanī apēkṣā anivārya chē;
ā varṣē navaratrī tahēvāra haśē!
Śubha navarātrī

Taiyāra rahō, mātā ēbē āvē chē,
sajā āvī rahī chē, mātā amābē,
tana, mana anē jīvana śud’dha tha’ī jaśē,
mātānā kādamō khadatā yārḍanī rāha jō’ī rahyāṁ chē..

Mātā durgā kumakumasa phuṭathī tamārā daravājāmānthī āvī hatī,
ānanda anē ānandanī svīkr̥ti, kr̥pā karīnē tamē anē mārā taraphathī mārā āśīrvādō svīkārō.

