Happy Chhath Puja 2018: One of the most crucial and awaited festivals of the year, Chhath Puja 2018 has finally arrived and people are all preparing to welcome and celebrate the festival in the most auspicious way. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Chhathi Maiya and is celebrated for four days. The festival arrives four days after another traditional and auspicious festival Diwali and is celebrated widely across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and also in Nepal. During the four days long festival, devotees offer their prayers to the Sun God by performing rituals such as Nahay-Khay, Lohanda, Kharna, Sandhya Argh, Usha Argh and Paaran on four separate days of the festivals. Each ritual has its own story and significant importance.

Among these rituals, this year, Nahay-Khay was held on November 11, Lohand and Kharna ritual was performed on November 12, on November 13, people will perform Sandhya Argh while remaining other two rituals Usha Argh and Paaran will be celebrated on November 14. During the four days long festival, people from across the country visit their hometown, meet their relatives, family and loved ones and spends quality time.

As part of the festival, people especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh prepare home-made delicious delicacies in large quantity in order to offer it to the Sun God and his wife Chhathi Maiya. The sweets and other delicacies are later distributed among their families, relatives and loved ones in the form of holy food, once devotees perform their rituals and other customs and traditions. Chhath Puja is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals when people wish their friends and family members using GIFs images, SMS, messages and other animated wishes and send them using mobile phones and other social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

