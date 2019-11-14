November 14 is celebrated as the children's day all over India. It is the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 across India on the birth date of India’s first Prime Minister Jawarharlal Nehru. Nehru, who was known as Chacha Nehru was quite popular for his affection and affection towards children. This is the reason why his birthday is observed as the children’s day. He played a key role in developing the infrastructure of educational institutes and initiated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institutes of Technolgy (IIT). He also founded the Indian Institutes of Management.

Nehru once said that children will make the tomorrow of our country and it is how they will be raised will determine the future of our country.

After the demise of the first Prime Minister of India, his birth anniversary is celebrated as the children’s day. On this day, educational institutes organize various programs like cultural events, plays, music, sports competition etc. People distribute books, pens, sweets among the children on this special day every year. November 20 is celebrated as the Universal children day, as decided by the United Nations.

A look at some inspirational quotes by Jawarharlal Nehru:

Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people.

Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul.

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.

What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.

Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.

Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.

