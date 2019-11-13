Happy Children's Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in English, Best childrens day Quotes images, photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook status: Children's day is celebrated every year in India on November 14, 2019. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in English, Best childrens day Quotes images, photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook status: Children’s day is celebrated every year in India on November 14, 2019. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first prime minister in India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. On the eve of children’s day, teachers and parents give gifts to the children of schools and colleges and quiz competitions and a few competitions are also held in schools and colleges in order to boost the confidence of children and make them enjoy their day. Music and dance performances are also organized in schools.

The day is originally the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was also called as Chacha Nehru. He was known as the name of Chacha Nehru because of his love for children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in the year 1889. He always said that children are the future of the country. Jawaharlal Nehru played a very important role in the establishment of some reputed institutions of the country.

Here are the best Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Best Childrens day quotes, images, photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook Status to wish your Son and Daughter:

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children’s day! Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day! Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for the children all over the world. If money could buy happiness, everyone would go back to their childhood with all the money they have. Childhood is awesome like every child is. Happy children’s day! Every little smile on your face brings the boundless joy of parenthood to our heart. All the charm and joy of this day is for you. Happy children’s day! Nothing will make us happier than watching you grow up to be even a better human being than we are. All the good wishes to you on this day! All our sacrifices and hard works are for making this world a beautiful place for you. You are everything to us. happy children’s day my dear! Simply having a look at you fills our hearts with boundless joy and make us feel relieved from all the anxieties of this world. Wishing you a happy children’s day! Our greatest pleasure lies in bringing smiles on your face and creating some moments for you to remember in the future. Happy children’s day! Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways make this world a beautiful place for us. happy children’s day to every child in the world!

