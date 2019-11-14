Happy Children's Day 2019: Google on Thursday celebrating Children's Day with a doodle. The search engine is also announcing the winner of the Doodle 4 Google contest.

Google on Thursday marked the November 14 Children’s Day with a colourful doodle. The search engine celebrates the Children’s Day which also marks the birthday of former prime minister Pandit. Jawaharlal Nehru. Google also hosts a competition every year Doodle 4 Google on Children’s Day since 2009.

This year, Google hosted the competition Doodle 4 Google also with a theme of When I grow up, I hope.. The contests which were open for entries till September 30 held in 4 distinct groups. During the competition, children every year have been invited to create their own doodle for the Google India homepage.

As per the Google contest, 4 entries from each group brought 20 national finalists. Out of these finalists, scores based on public voting, guest judges, a panel of Google executives will help Google to choose the National Winner. Meanwhile, the winning entry will be featured as Google doodle on this Children’s Day.

The National winner will get a chance to feature on Doodle for Google gallery on the Children’s day. The winner will also receive Rs 2, 50,000 college scholarships, technology package for their school worth of Rs. 1,00,000, trophy, the medal of recognition, certificate of achievement, and a trip to Google Office in India.

In 2018, a student from Mumbai named Pingla Rahul More won the Doodle 4 Google contest. Her doodle was also showcased on the Google homepage.

Earlier, the Children’s day was celebrated on November 20 later the government announced the day will be celebrated on November 14. On the same day, the former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday is also celebrated. Throughout the day, parents and teachers distribute gifts among the children.

On this day, teachers and parents distribute food, books, stationery items among the refugee students and poor children.

