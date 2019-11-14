Happy Children's Day 2019: India celebrates Bal Diwas on November 14. The day is also observed as the birthday of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children’s day is celebrated across the country on November 14. On the same day, former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also celebrated. Throughout the day, parents’ teachers give gifts to children. Schools and colleges organize functions, events and other competitions on this day. Schools and colleges also hold award ceremonies for the students who have performed excellently in the exams.

On the day, the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, popularly known as the Chacha Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. The former prime minister was known for his love and affection. Children in schools also hold special prayers for the day.

Nehru had always focussed on the children’s importance of education. Nehru played an important role in developing the education sector in the country. Reports said before the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, the children’s day was celebrated on November 20. The date was changed only after 1964 when the government announced to celebrate the day on November 14 as Bal Diwas. Every year thousands of students are being awarded for their performance.

The United Nations had declared to celebrate the day on November 20. as Universal Children’s Day. The day has special significance as the teachers across the world distribute food, books, toys, stationery items among the refugee children and orphans.

In India, on November 14, teachers and parents celebrated the day with their children or students. They distribute books, stationery items, and food among poor children.

