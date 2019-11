Happy Children's Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Children's day is celebrated in India on November 14 to mark the anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Happy Children's Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Best Children's day quotes, images, photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and Facebook status to wish your son and daughter

Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Children’s day in India is celebrated every year on November 14 in order to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who had an immense love for children. Previously the children’s day was celebrated on November 20 which was recognized as universal children’s day but after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, it was decided that Children’s day will be celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru which is on November 14.

India’s Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was fond of children due to which he was also named as Chacha Nehru. He has done a lot for children’s education and played a very major role in the establishment of some of the most reputed institutes in India including the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Institue of Technology (NITs). He always said that children are the future of the country.

Here are Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: