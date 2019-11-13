Happy Children's Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: As November 14 is just around the corner check out the cumulative list of messages quotes, texts, WhatsApp status to send to your cute ones just in case you are far away this day. Scroll on!

Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: From troubling us with their constant talking to making us smile with their innocence, Children are surely one of the best creation of god, as Children’s day is just around the corner, we have a list of wishes, quotes, greeting in regional languages to make our dear ones feel special. But before we do so, let’s take a look at why is November 14 celerbated in India as Children’s day.

The day is a tribute to our first prime minister Jawarhal Lal Nehru also know as Chacha Nehru who made sure that the children have the right education and make India proud with their vast knowledge. The first children’s day was celebrated 60 years ago in 1956 on November 20, known as the universal Children’s day but after the death of our first prime minister his birth date is celebrated in India as the D-Day.

Moving on, Children’s day is celebrated in India from thereon on November 14, as tomorrow is the day, schools colleges make sure to conduct speeches, skits to make children feel special, but in case you are far away just use these numerous quotes, wishes, texts, WhatsApp messages to send to your little ones:

Aaj ka din hai bachchon ka,

Komal mann ka aur kachchi kaliyon ka,

Mann ke sachche ye pyare bachche.

Happy Children’s Day…

You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you, Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day!

Children are budding stars,

The more you embrace them,

The more they shine.

Happy Children’s Day!

Days filled with the sunshine and clear skies, Days filled with playtime and merriment, Hope you enjoy these carefree days, Happy Children’s Day!

Children are God’s best creation, They spread happiness and joy in every season, Handle them with love and care. Happy Children’s Day!

Hey it is our special day to

spread love and happiness

enjoy the treats dancing to twinkling rythm

happy children day

When you are happy and you know clap your hands

when you are happy to be like a child

live your life to the fullest

like there is no tomorrow

happy, funny and wild

Little children are a treasure

their worth you cannot measure

Children are like buds in a garden

they should be nurtured carefully

Childhood means

Fun unlimited…

Bounteous shower…

Of love and care…

Realm of imagination…

Joy of growing up…

Happy Children’s Day!