Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati: From troubling us with their constant talking to making us smile with their innocence, Children are surely one of the best creation of god, as Children’s day is just around the corner, we have a list of wishes, quotes, greeting in regional languages to make our dear ones feel special. But before we do so, let’s take a look at why is November 14 celerbated in India as Children’s day.
The day is a tribute to our first prime minister Jawarhal Lal Nehru also know as Chacha Nehru who made sure that the children have the right education and make India proud with their vast knowledge. The first children’s day was celebrated 60 years ago in 1956 on November 20, known as the universal Children’s day but after the death of our first prime minister his birth date is celebrated in India as the D-Day.
Moving on, Children’s day is celebrated in India from thereon on November 14, as tomorrow is the day, schools colleges make sure to conduct speeches, skits to make children feel special, but in case you are far away just use these numerous quotes, wishes, texts, WhatsApp messages to send to your little ones:
- Aaj ka din hai bachchon ka,
Komal mann ka aur kachchi kaliyon ka,
Mann ke sachche ye pyare bachche.
Happy Children’s Day…
- You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you, Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day!
- Children are budding stars,
The more you embrace them,
The more they shine.
Happy Children’s Day!
- Days filled with the sunshine and clear skies, Days filled with playtime and merriment, Hope you enjoy these carefree days, Happy Children’s Day!
- Children are God’s best creation, They spread happiness and joy in every season, Handle them with love and care. Happy Children’s Day!
- Hey it is our special day to
spread love and happiness
enjoy the treats dancing to twinkling rythm
happy children day
- When you are happy and you know clap your hands
when you are happy to be like a child
live your life to the fullest
like there is no tomorrow
happy, funny and wild
- Little children are a treasure
their worth you cannot measure
- Children are like buds in a garden
they should be nurtured carefully
- Childhood means
Fun unlimited…
Bounteous shower…
Of love and care…
Realm of imagination…
Joy of growing up…
Happy Children’s Day!
- We are the future…
The hope for a brighter tomorrow…
We, the children of the world…
Are symbols of promise…
and potential
Happy Children’s Day!