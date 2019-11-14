In order to pay a tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s day is celebrated on his birth anniversary each year on November 14. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. His father was Motilal Nehru. Due to his love for children, he was also known as Chacha Nehru. He served as one of the principal leaders in providing the country and the youth better educational platforms and he strongly believed that children are the future of the country. He always said that children are like buds in a garden and they should be taken care of and lovingly nurtured. He always said that children are the future of the nation and citizens of tomorrow. Only through the right education can improve society in building up.

On Children’s day, parents and teachers give their students a lot of gifts as per their choice including chocolates, stationery items and all that they need. Many schools and colleges organize a lot of fests and events to make the kids enjoy their special day.

Here are the best Happy Children’s Day 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: