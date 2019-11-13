Happy Children's Day 2019: The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children's day all over India on November 14. Here are a few inspirational quotes from the first Prime Minister of India.

Happy Children’s Day 2019: In India, Children’s day is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Previously, Children’s day was celebrated in the country on November 20 but after the demise of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, His birth anniversary is recognized as Children’s Day. There are two theories on why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is often referred to as Chacha Nehru.

The first theory for the same is that he was very fond of children and that was the main reason that he was termed as Chacha Nehru. As per the second theory, He was very close to Mahatama Gandhi who is often referred as the father of the nation or Rashtrapita and as Nehru was seen as a younger brother of Mahatama Gandhi, he got the name, Chacha Nehru.

On this day parents give gifts to their children and many functions and events are organized in schools and colleges to let the kids enjoy their special day. On the occasion of Children’s day, here are a few inspirational quotes from their favorite Chacha Nehru to follow in the real-life: