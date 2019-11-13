Happy Children’s Day 2019: In India, Children’s day is celebrated every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Previously, Children’s day was celebrated in the country on November 20 but after the demise of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, His birth anniversary is recognized as Children’s Day. There are two theories on why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is often referred to as Chacha Nehru.
The first theory for the same is that he was very fond of children and that was the main reason that he was termed as Chacha Nehru. As per the second theory, He was very close to Mahatama Gandhi who is often referred as the father of the nation or Rashtrapita and as Nehru was seen as a younger brother of Mahatama Gandhi, he got the name, Chacha Nehru.
On this day parents give gifts to their children and many functions and events are organized in schools and colleges to let the kids enjoy their special day. On the occasion of Children’s day, here are a few inspirational quotes from their favorite Chacha Nehru to follow in the real-life:
- We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.
- The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds.
- You don’t change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall.
- What we really are matters more than what other people think of us.
- There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.
- Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than doing them.
- Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.
- To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition.
- A great disaster is a symbol for us to remember all the big things of life and forget the small things, of which we have thought too much.
- Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.