Happy Chocolate Day wishes messages quotes 2019 in English, Chocolate Day HD photos, wallpapers, Happy Chocolate Day greetings for Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram: Chocolate day is the third day of the valentines week which is celebrated with a great level of excitement and enthusiasm. On Chocolate day, people gift their loved ones and express their love.

Happy Chocolate Day wishes messages quotes 2019 in English: The month of romance is going on and the valentines week has marked its presence with the rose day followed by propose day and then the chocolate day. Every year the chocolate day is celebrated on the 9th of February. Rose day is the first week of valentines day and is celebrated on the 7th of February every year and the weekends with the valentines day. The third day of the valentines week is the chocolate day. On the chocolate day, people gift chocolates to each other and express their love and chocolates are also shared on this day as a token of thanks. Chocolate day is celebrated amongst the youth with a lot of enthusiasm and zest.

Chocolates are one of the most accepted gift items as it is loved by people of all age segments in society. Chocolates are available in various forms, from liquid chocolate to the classic chocolate bars. One has a lot of options to chose from in terms of chocolates like the fruit and nut, wafers, dark chocolate, caramel filled and liquid chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day wishes, messages, quotes 2019 in English for Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Lover, Husband, Wife

This is a chocolate message, For a dairy milk person, From a five-star friend, For a melody reason, And a kitkat time, On a munch day, In a perk mood to say Happy Chocolate Day 2019 .

My dear,

You are so soft like dairy milk,

You are so silky like Cadbury milk,

You are so lovely like my sweetheart.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019 !

Chocolate is not cheating!

After a salty meal,

you need a little bit of sweet.

This is living, not cheating.

Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

‘Love is like a piece of chewing gum,

It tastes only in the beginning!

But friendship is like chocolate,

It tastes till it ends!’

Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

I Searched Many Shops to Buy the Best Chocolate for you. But I Didn’t Find Any Chocolate Sweeter Than you and your Smile. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

Hey, Its Chocolate Day, a new British survey has revealed that 9 out of 10 people like Chocolate. The tenth lies. – Robert Paul

I am sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. May you always be smiling. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

Put “eat chocolate” at the top of your list of things to do today. That way, at least you’ll get one thing done.

There are only three things in life that matter – good friends, good chocolate and, oh dear, what was that other one?

After a bar of chocolate, one can forgive anybody, even one’s relatives. Happy Chocolate Day 2019!

