Happy Daughters Day 2018: Daughters are the biggest gift of God and to celebrate this special day. The National Daughters day is observed on different dates in different countries. In some of the countries, it is lauded in the month of October. This year, Daughters day is being celebrated on September 23 in India.

The reason that this celebration first started was to change the mindset of people who thought it was better to have a son than a daughter. Eventually, the reason turned to be a beautiful creation of God with all joy and happiness. Although the daughters share a very special and close bond with their moms, the daughter-father relationship is the most loved ones. The Dads love to pamper their girls and at this time of the year, it is really important to make them feel special.

These are 5 unique and lovely ways to make your daughters feel special this day:

1. Lunch/Dinner Date

Take your daughter out for a special dinner or lunch date and order all her favourite food accompanied with endless talks. This will make your relationship warmer with your princess.

2. Staycation

Take your daughter to a hotel, resort, or farmhouse in the same city which has swimming pools or activities to do. This will help make a bond and end number of memories to cherish.

3. Shopping

Shopping is the most loved activity for every girl on this planet and the same goes for your daughters. Take your daughter out on a shopping day and she will love you for it always!

4. A luxury salon package

Daughters are meant to be pampered, right? Here’s the way to pamper her even more. Take her to a luxury salon and get her all the good packages done!

5. Home-cooked meal

How special will a daughter feel if her father wears the chef hat just for her? Yes, be it salted or super sugary, but she will surely love it. After all, what can be better than the home-cooked food?

We wish all the daughters, a very happy Daughters day!

