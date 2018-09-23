Happy Daughters Day 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your daughters.

Every year Daughters day is celebrated in the month of September or October. This year the special day of love will is being lauded on September 23. With all the fathers making their girls feel special and adored, make sure you have already gifted or are going to surprise her with something that will bring a smile to her face. On this day, all the parents out there can take their little angels out for dinner or lunch date. Take a look at our special collection of Happy Daughters Day 2018 wishes and messages in English.

WhatsApp status, GIF images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish your daughters:

Sometimes when I feel so down and out, I only need to look at you and be reminded that you are my miracle. I love you, baby girl

You may be all grown up now, but you will always be a little girl to me. The only difference is that my love for you now is so much stronger, deeper, and bigger!

You are my strength on the difficult days. Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. I love you.

I love all that you are, not only because you are my daughter, but because you have a good heart and a strong spirit. Keep doing me proud, sweet doll!

You will stumble and fall. You will not have all the answers, and your heart will be broken. But you know what? I will be here for you through it all. I love you, my dearest daughter.

If you ever need me for anything, I’m just a call away. I don’t care how insignificant the problem is. I want you to know that I will always be here for you.

A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give. Happy Daughters Day!

Her smiles make me smile. Her laugh is infectious. Her heart is pure and true. Above all, I love that she is my Daughter.

