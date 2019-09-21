Happy Daughters' Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: Daughters are an inseparable part of us, they really understand and truly care for us. Governments of the country took this step to promote equality because daughters are still underestimated in our society.

Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: As the name itself suggests, Daughters Day is a special day for daughters. In different countries of the world, this day is celebrated in different months but in India, we celebrate this day on the fourth Sunday of September. Daughters are known as Laxmi of home and bring in freshness to our life. Now the question arises that how did this day begin? Children are the blessing of God’s weather its daughter or son.

Why Daughters’ Day is celebrated?

The joy of their being in our lives should be celebrated every day, but it is better that we dedicate a special day for them. A special day is needed for daughters because daughters are still underestimated in our society. Therefore some governments of the country took this step to promote equality. In the eyes of the government, every human being is equal and it was necessary to make people aware of this as well.

Gradually, the trend of celebrating Daughters Day increased and this shows that time is changing. People are celebrating the joy of having daughters and family members enjoy this day together with daughters. This day is also important for Sundays because the holiday gives daughters a chance to spend a good time with parents.

Check below Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status to wish them. And show them how much they are valuable to you.

A daughter is Gods way of saving

May you have a happy life ahead

She understands and she cares

Motherhood is a path to tread

Happy Daughters Day 2019!!

Daughters are an inseparable part of you

They understand and truly care

Thanks to my girl for growing so mature

Thanks for always being there

Happy Daughters Day 2019!!

Mostly daughter closer to her mother but it doesn’t mean they don’t love their father. For any daughter, her father is a superhero who can save her from any problem. Having a daughter makes the father more caring and emotional. Overall, daughters add a new life to the bribes. This is the special day of these daughters.