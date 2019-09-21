Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status from mother and father: Daughters Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September, on the other hand, World Daughter's day is celebrated on September 28.

Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: Daughter’s day will be celebrated on September 22 in India. It is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September, on the other hand, World Daughter’s day is celebrated on September 28, 2019. As same as the celebration are held on the Father’s day and mother’s day in order to make them feel how important they are in our lives, Daughter’s day is also celebrated to make the daughters’ feel special and loved.

In India, being a girl child was a stigma for many which are not prevailing now in the big cities but is still present in some parts of India. Female foeticide is also a major problem in the country. So, In order to remove this stigma from society, Daughter’s day is celebrated in India.

Also Read: Happy Daughters Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in English, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status

Here are some Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status to wish your daughter and make her day beautiful: