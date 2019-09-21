Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: Daughter’s day will be celebrated on September 22 in India. It is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September, on the other hand, World Daughter’s day is celebrated on September 28, 2019. As same as the celebration are held on the Father’s day and mother’s day in order to make them feel how important they are in our lives, Daughter’s day is also celebrated to make the daughters’ feel special and loved.
In India, being a girl child was a stigma for many which are not prevailing now in the big cities but is still present in some parts of India. Female foeticide is also a major problem in the country. So, In order to remove this stigma from society, Daughter’s day is celebrated in India.
Here are some Happy Daughters’ Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status to wish your daughter and make her day beautiful:
- एक माँ और बेटी कभी अलग नहीं हो सकती
चाहे उसके बीच कितनी भी दूरिया आ जाए, Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
- खिलती हुई कलियाँ है बेटियाँ
माँ बाप का दर्द समझती है बेटियाँ
घर को रोश्हन करती है बेटियाँ. Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
लड़के आज है तो आने वाला कल है बेटियाँ
- चिड़ियाँ को देख कर वो बोली पापा मुझे पंखा चाहिए
पापा मन ही मन बोले पँख ना होते हुए भी उड़ जाएगी एक दिन. Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
- सूरज बनने के बाद भगवान् के पास जो रौशनी बची
उसे बेटी बना कर हमारे घर भेज दिया. Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
- Beti ko Chand jaisi mat banao ki har koi ghur ghur k dekhe…
Beti ko Suraj jaisi banao taki ghur ne se pahele sab ki nazar juk jaye…Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
- Jo Mummy aur Papa ko Swarg le jaata hai,
Wo Beta Hota hai par,Jo Swarg ko Ghar Le a।aye,
Wo Beti Hoti hai..! Happy Daughters Day 2019!!
- बेटी से ही आबाद हैं, सबके घर-परिवारअगर न होती बेटियाँ थम जाता संसार !!
- एक बेटा भाग्य से होता है परएक बेटी सौभाग्य से होती हैं।
- बेटियां सभी के नसीब में कहाँ होती हैं,घर खुदा को जो पसंद आये जाये, वहाँ होती हैं।
- माँ-बाप के जीवन में ये दिन भी आता हैजिगर का टुकड़ा ही एक दिन दूर हो जाता है! Happy Daughters Day 2019!!