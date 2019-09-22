Happy Daughter’s Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Punjabi: Daughters Day photos, HD wallpapers, Gif Images for Facebook, WhatsApp status: On the fourth Sunday of September, Daughter’s day is celebrated all over India in order to mark the presence of daughter’s in once’s life. This year, Daughter’s day will be celebrated on September 22, 2019. While there is no saga behind the celebration of the daughter’s day or any particular story behind it, as per the belief, it is celebrated just in order to remove the practice of treating daughters as a burden and the Daughter’s day is celebrated to remind all of us that daughters are an asset to the society and not a burden. Here are a few Happy Daughter’s Day 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Punjabi in order to make your daughter’s day special and make her feel loved:

ਧੀਆਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਦੌਲਤਾਂ ਬੇਗਾਨੀਆਂ, ਵੇ ਸਾਡਾ ਕਾਹਦਾ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਬਾਬਲਾ, ਜਦੋਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੜ੍ਹਨ ਜਵਾਨੀਆਂ ਤਾਂ ਮਾਪੇ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਤੋਰ ਬਾਬਲਾ..

ਨੂੰਹ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਧੀ ਕਹਿ ਕੇ ਬੁਲਾਓ..

ਉਹ ਵੀ ਹੱਸਣਾ ਜਾਣਦੀ ਹੈ..

ਇਕ ਧੀ ਤੇ ਦੂਜਾ ਰੁੱਖ, ਘਰ ਵਿਚ ਹੋਣੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹਨ..

ਕਿਉਂਕਿ..

ਰੁੱਖ ਧੁੱਪ ਵਿਚ ਅਤੇ ਧੀ ਦੁੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਬੰਦੇ ਦਾ ਦੁੱਖ ਵੰਡਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ..

ਬਾਬਲ ਮੇਰੀਆਂ ਗੁੱਡੀਆਂ ਤੇਰੇ ਘਰ ਰਹਿ ਗਈਆਂ,

ਲਿਖੀਆਂ ਨਸੀਬਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਝੋਲੀ ਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਪੈ ਗਈਆਂ..

ਧੀਆਂ ਹਰ ਇਕ ਦੀ ਕਿਸਮਤ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਥੇ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ,

ਜਿਹੜਾ ਘਰ ਰੱਬ ਨੂੰ ਪਿਆਰਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਧੀਆਂ ਓਥੇ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ..

ਰੱਬ ਹਰ ਇਕ ਧੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਵੀਂ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਵਰਗੇ ਮਾਪੇ,

ਪੇਕੇ ਸੌਹੁਰੇ ਕੇਹਨ ਬੇਗਾਨੀ ਆਪਣਾ ਕਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਖੇ..

ਮੇਰੇ ਵਿਹੜੇ ਰੌਣਕਾਂ ਤੂੰ ਲਾਈਆਂ,

ਧੀਏ ਮੇਰੇ ਤੇ ਅਹਿਸਾਨ ਤੇਰਾ.

ਨੂਰੀ ਚਿਹਰੇ ਨੂਰੀ ਹਾਸੇ ਧੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕਸਤੂਰੀ ਹਾਸੇ

ਉਸ ਘਰ ਬਰਕਤ ਠੰਡੀਆਂ ਛਾਵਾਂ ਜਿਸ ਘਰ ਧੀਆਂ ਜਣੀਆਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ

ਮੋਹ ਦੀ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਘੁਲ਼ ਮਿਲ਼ ਜਾਵਣ ਧੀਆਂ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤ ਕਣੀਆਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ

ਧੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਕਰੋ ਪੁੱਤਰਾਂ ਵਾਂਗੂ ਪਿਆਰ ਕਰੋ !

ਪੁੱਤ ਵੰਡਾਉਣ ਜ਼ਮੀਨਾਂ ਧੀਆਂ ਦੁੱਖ ਵੰਡਾਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਨੇ..