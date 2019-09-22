Today is the day of daughters day, a person with whom you cherish everything and love her with all your heart, It is being celebrated in India on September 22 and you all must be looking for things what to gift your girl on this special day, here we have the list of gifts that will make your daughter happy :
1. Watches
A watch is an accessory that looks smart and is carried with every outfit, girls look for watches to make a statement to their outfit. There are different types of watches and now with the digital time comes the smartwatch which gives the touch feature in it and looks classic and smart. The rose gold analogue watch is the thing which is evergreen and looks gorgeous. The watches can be found at many online stores at a reasonable price.
2. Handbag/ Sling Bag
Girls are obsessed with bags as they need something to carry their stuff because they keep makeup and other things in their bag, handbags are stylish and help to keep stuff and not only handbags when it comes to bags there is a variety in it as sling bags are small and cute. The bags make the look classy if you looking for what to gift go for handbags as your daughter won’t even say no to it and the gift will be useful too.
3. Flowers and cake
If your daughter is a foodie and is obsessed with good food and flowers, there is a perfect thing to gift her that is cake and flowers. A chocolate truffle cake can make your daughter’s day.
4. Customised LED cushion
You can have your daughter’s photo customised on the cushion and have LED on it too as it will make the room look pretty and will add more charm to your daughter’s room and she will be happy with the gift too.
5. Spa Voucher
To make your daughter relax and enjoy her spa gift her a good spa voucher will help her to escape from the stress and will make her feel good.