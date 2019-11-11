Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati, Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: Deep Diwali is a holy festival for Hindu and Jain communities. This year the festival falls on November 11, Monday.

Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati, Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: The festival of Dev Diwali is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar, According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva came on earth on this auspicious day. According to the myths, Lord Shiva killed a monster called Tripura and saved humankind from his atrocities. The day of killing is known as Dev Diwali, which is celebrated every year with lots of excitement by the devotees every year.

On the Dev Diwali, people go to several parts of the country to celebrate this auspicious day by lighting lamp on the ghats of Ganges. On this occasion, bathing in Ganga has also some importance. According to the Hindu Panchang, the full moon of the month Kartik is celebrated as Dev Diwali. It comes in November every year. this year the auspicious festival falls on November 1.

Here are some Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Gujarati, Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status:

1. ભગવાન શિવનો આશીર્વાદ તમને આપે. શુભેચ્છા કાર્તિક પૂર્ણિમા 2019 !

2. તમને કાર્તિકી પૂર્ણિમાના શુભ દિવસે સ્વાસ્થ્ય અને સમૃદ્ધિ મળે

3. કાર્તિક પૂર્ણિમાના પવિત્ર પ્રસંગે તમારા મિત્રો અને પરિવારને હાર્દિક શુભકામનાઓ

4. આશીર્વાદ ચંદ્ર આજે તમારા મનને શાંતિપૂર્ણ બનાવી શકે. ચંદ્રની સ્વર્ગીય કિરણોના રૂપમાં સુખની વૃષ્ટિ તમારી પાસે આવે. કાર્તિક પૂર્ણિમા 2019 પર મારી હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ સ્વીકારો!

5. ભગવાન શિવનો આશીર્વાદ તમને આપે. શુભેચ્છા કાર્તિક પૂર્ણિમા 2019! 6. કાર્તિક પૂર્ણિમાના શુભ પ્રસંગે હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. તમે તમારા પ્રિયજનો સાથે ઉત્સવની મજા માણી શકો.

7.દીવોનો પ્રકાશ, ફટાકડાઓનો રંગ, સુગંધની ગંધ, પ્રેમથી ભરપૂર ઉમંગ, મીઠાઈનો સ્વાદ, તમારો પ્રેમ, દિવાળીનો તહેવાર તમને શુભેચ્છાઓ… !! *** હેપી દેવ-દિવાળી ***

