Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: The festival of Dev Diwali is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Shankar came on earth on this day. As per the beliefs, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Tripura and saved all the gods from his evil deeds and to celebrate the victory of good over evil, Lord Shiva came to earth and the day is celebrated as Dev Diwali. In Kashi, Dev Diwali is celebrated every year with a lot of zest and enthusiasm.

On the eve of Dev Diwali, people visit Banaras from different parts of the country to celebrate Dev Diwali by lighting a lamp on Ganges ghats. On the occasion of Dev Diwali, Bathing in Ganga has a special significance. As per the Hindu Panchang, the full moon of the month of Kartik is recognized and celebrated as Dev Diwali. As per the Gregorian calendar, Dev Diwali falls in November every year and this year, it will fall on November 12, 2019.

Here are a few Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi to send to your loved ones: