Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi, Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: Dev Deepawali is one of the most enthusiastically celebrated Hindu festivals in India. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Mahakaal made his presence on earth on this day. According to the Hindu mythological beliefs, Lord mahakaal killed the demon known as Tripura and saved all the gods who were suffering from Tripura’s terror. In order to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, Lord Mahakaal came to earth and the day is recognized and celebrated as Dev Diwali.

Dev Diwali is celebrated every year in the City of Lord Shiva known as Kashi. On the occasion of Dev Diwali, people visit the city of Lord Shiva, Banaras from various parts of the country to celebrate the grand occasion of Dev Diwali by lighting lamps on ghats of Ganges. Bathing in Ganga is considered if considered as a very special thing at the time of Dev Diwali. According to the Gregorian calendar, Dev Diwali is celebrated every year in the month of November and in the current year, it will be celebrated on November 12, 2019.

Here are a few Happy Dev Diwali 2019 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi, Dev Deepawali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status:

दिवे दिवे देऊन चमकत फटाक्यांनी आकाश उजळले आहे झूमची दिवाळी अशीच सर्वत्र आनंदी हंगाम असो आपणा सर्वांना दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

तू हसत हसत दिवा जीवनात नवीन आनंद आणा स्वत: ला विसरून जाणे दु: ख सर्वांना मिठी मार दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !!

दिव्यांचा हा पवित्र सण हजारो आनंद आपल्याकडे आणले लक्ष्मी जी तुझ्या दाराजवळ विराजे आम्हाला शुभेच्छा धन्य देव दिवाळी

प्रत्येक क्षण सोनेरी फुले उमलतात काटास तोंड देऊ नका आयुष्य आनंदाने भरा देव दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा तुझ्याबरोबर सर्व वेळ आनंदी कधीही रागावू नका आमच्या सर्वांकडून देव दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा



चमकत्या दिवे दिवे प्रकाशित दीपावली आपल्या घरात आनंदी आणि भरभराट आणावी आशीर्वाद घ्या… *** देव-दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा