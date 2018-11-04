Happy Birthday Dhanteras 2018: The festive season has started and this is the right time to worship the goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. The Dhanteras is the 13th day of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar and will fall on November 5, 2018, according to the English calendar. On the special occasion of Dhanteras 2018, extend wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to your loved ones.

The festive season has arrived and people across India are all set to celebrate festivals with joy and enthusiasm. According to the Hindu mythology, Dhanteras, the day when goddess Lakshmi enters your house, also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti. The day falls 2 days before Diwali. The word Dhanteras means Dhan meaning wealth and the word teras meaning the 13th day of the Ashwin month.

People also worship God Kuber and Goddess Mahalakshmi on this day. This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 5, 2018. On this special occasion wish your loved ones with heart-touching wishes and greeting.

Here are Happy Dhanteras 2018 wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages:

May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence and prosperity,

Happiness comes to your steps,

Wishing you and your family ‘Happy Dhanteras’!

Wealth is temporary,

Blessings are permanent

Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams,

Fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

Different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful,

And fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Dhanteras

D: Dhan

H: Health

A: Anand

N: Nature

T: Talent

E: Enjoyment

R: Romance

A: Aitbar

S: Subhagya

Happy Dhanteras!

May Lakshmi fill your homes with worldly treasures and ushers prosperity in your life at all times.

Have a bless Dhanteras!

