Happy Dhanteras 2018: The Dhanteras is the 13th day of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar and will fall on November 5, 2018, according to the English calendar. On the special occasion of Dhanteras 2018, extend wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to your loved ones.

According to the Hindu mythology, Dhanteras, the day when goddess Lakshmi enters your house, also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik. The day falls 2 days before Diwali. The word Dhanteras means Dhan meaning wealth and the word teras meaning the 13th day of the Karthik month.

Dhnateras marks the beginning of the five day festival of Diwali. It is celebrated with Lakshmi puja, tiny diyas are lighted up to drive away the shadows of evil spirits.

It is said that on the day of Dhantrayodashi, goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk during the churning of the sea. hence, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Trayodashi. People also worship God Kuber and Goddess Mahalakshmi on this day. This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 5, 2018.

On this special occasion wish your loved ones with heart-touching wishes and greeting.

दिनों दिन बढ़ता जाए आपका कारोबार,

परिवार में बना रहे स्नेह व प्यार

आप पर होती रहे सदा धन की बौछार

ऐसा हो आपका धनतेरस का त्यौहार

2. श्री कुबेर मंत्र:

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं दरिद्र विनाशनि धनधान्य समृद्धि देहि,

देहि कुबरे शंख विध्ये नमः ।।

-Happy Dhanteras 2018

3. दीप जले तो रोशन आपका जहान हो,

पूरा आपका हर एक अरमान हो,

मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा बरसती रहे आप पर

इस धनतेरस पर आप और धनवान हों

-Happy Dhanteras 2018

4. सोने का रथ, चांदनी की पालकी

बैठकर जिसमें मां लक्ष्मी हैं आई,

देने आपको और आपके पूरे परिवार को

धनतेरस की बधाई…

Happy Dhanteras 2018

5. दीपक की रोशनी, मिठाइयों की मिठास

पटाखों की बौछार, धन धान की बरसात

हर पल हर दिन आपके लिए लाए

धनतेरस का त्योहार।

