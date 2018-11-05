 Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festivities of Diwali. Dhanteras is commonly called Lakshmi puja and mostly celebrated in the evening with clay diyas to drive away the shadows of evil spirits from our life. The significance behind Dhanteras is that on this auspicious day it is said that goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk during the Samudra Manthan. The word Dhanteras means Dhan meaning wealth and the word teras meaning the 13th day of the Karthik month. On Dhanteras, there is a custom to buy silver utensils, gold ornaments, bronze products and milk products. It is believed that to buy an item on Dhanteras increases the wealth by thirteen times. On this day people buy items according to their Rashi (zodiac signs) here is a list of items to buy as per the signs:

  1. Aries: Copper utensils, gold coins or gold jewellery.
  2. Taurus: Silver jewellery most preferably, silver coins, electronic items or vehicles.
  3. Gemini: Clothes, silver coins, silver ornaments, diamond jewellery, silver and vehicles.
  4. Cancer: Gold ornaments, silver coins, and electronic items
  5. Leo: Gold coins, Gold ornaments, copper utensils, religious books and pen
  6. Virgo: Garments of blue and green colour, silver coins, diamonds, vehicles and silverware.
  7. Libra: It is an auspicious day to buy vehicles, steelware and diamonds.
  8. Scorpio: Land, house, religious books and flower ware
  9. Sagittarius: gold and silver jewellery

Image result for sagittarius

10. Capricorn: Vehicle, silver coins, diamond and silverware

11. Aquarius: Electronic goods, silver coins, vehicles

12. Pisces: land, house, copper utensils, religious books and gold jewellery

