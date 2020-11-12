Dhanteras 2020: Messages, Quotes and Images to share with your loved ones on Whatsapp status, Facebook, SMS. This year, the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 11 across the country.

This year, the festival of Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodash will be celebrated on November 13. The festival is celebrated across India by the Hindus, its name is an amalgamation of two Sanskrit words, Dhan and Teras. Dhan translates to money and Teras as it falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar.

Dhanteras is known by several other names as well, like, Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhanwantari Triodasi and Dhanatrayodash. This festival comes every year 2-3 days before the festival of Diwali. Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious festivals of India.

On the day of Dhanteras, people purchase new jewellery of gold, silver etc. As per the Hindu faith, it is considered that buying new jewellery and utensils on the day of Dhanteras beings luck and increases wealth. People offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on the day of Dhanteras as the day relates to wealth and prosperity.

Also read: Taylor Shien: An unprecedented journey from Modeling to Boss girl

Also read: Marul Haveli Village – A Role Model in Sustainable Rural Development & Public Service

On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, may there be an abundant shower of wealth in your life and may the light of success covers your life beautifully. Happy Dhanteras!

Adorn our lives else trite – With sparklers that motley skies – As soaring spirits of powder wander – Let us thank the heavenly might in this festive season of lights.

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhantrayodashi/Dhanteras.

God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. …

On the auspicious day of Dhantrayodashi, here’s wishing you good health and wealth in abundance.

wishing you good health and wealth in abundance. On this auspicious festival, may your life: Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold; And dazzle like Platinum!

Also read: Entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast Hetal Desai says designer clothing is about making a statement