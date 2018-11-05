Happy Diwali 2018 Greetings, wishes, messages live updates: On the special occasion of Diwali 2018, extend wishes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to your loved ones. The five-day festival is usually celebrated 18 days after the Dussehra or Dasara, followed by Dhanteras, and Choti Diwali.

Diwali one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India is celebrated every autumn in the month of October or November. The auspicious day signifies good over evil and light over dark. The word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word Dipavali or Deepavali which means a row of lamps. The preparations and the rituals for the festival last for at least 5 days. This year Diwali is going to be celebrated on November 7, 2018. The five-day festival is usually celebrated 18 days after the Dussehra or Dasara, followed by Dhanteras, and Choti Diwali.

Talking about the five-day festival:

Day 1: Dhanteras

Dhanteras is derived from the word Dhan which means wealth or money and Teras means the Thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and beginning of Diwali. On this day the houses are cleaned, re-decorated and gold and silver ornamnents are purchased.

Day 2: Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali which is also popularly known as Naraka Chaturdasi, which marks as the second day of the festivities as well as the fourteenth night of the second fortnight of the lunar month. The term Choti means little, Naraka means hell and Chaturdasi means fourteenth. This day is interpreted as a way to liberate souls from their suffering in hell

Day 3: Diwali

The third-day marks as the last day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month. This is the day when the houses are lit up with diyas and lights. Thereby making it Festival of lights.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

This day after Diwali is considered as the first bright day of the lunisolar calendar. It is regionally called Annakut – a heap of grains, Padwa, Govardhan Puja and other names. This day is the ritually celebrated bond between the husband and wife.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj

The last day of the festival is called Bhai duj or brothers day. The day is similar to Raksha Bandhan but here the brother travels to meet the sister. This day is after the lengarday tale of Yama’s Sister Yamuna welcoming Yama with a tilak.

