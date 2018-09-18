The festival of lights is soon to arrive and everybody has already started gearing up for the preparations. Diwali will be observed on November,7 this year signifying the arrival of autumn. All of us feel extremely homesick as Diwali knocks on the door and so we have brought some of the evergreen memories to bring back the smile on your face.

Diwali 2018: The festival of lights and happiness, Diwali will be observed on November 7 this year. Also known as Deepavali, the festival is celebrated by one and all with great fervour and enthusiasm. While the kids look forward to the fun part of the festival, the elders start the preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. It is usually observed in autumn and in the month of October-November.

Along with Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, also known as the Goddess of wealth, is worshipped on this day. Devotees seek blessings for happiness and prosperity in life. Fireworks, Rangolis and sweets are the main attraction of the festival.

People all around the country start decorating their houses with lights and candles to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Cleaning of house and workplaces from days before, mark the arrival of this fun festival.

As the festival of lights is around the corner, everyone is gearing up to run back home. But for all the ones who can do nothing but feel homesick, these childhood memories will surely make you feel nostalgic and leave you smiling:

The time when the handmade colourful rangolis were replaced by the sticker rangolis. Yes, all the littering of colours and creative beautiful designs are missed.

The time when we used to seek just one blessing from Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and that was to pass the final exams while our mothers sang melodious aartis.

The countless number of sweets and dry-fruit boxes that the neighbours gave as a gift. And the lucky times, when the boxes had chocolates and kurkure in it.

All the drawing competitions we won, scribbling “Say No To Crackers” and later bursting hundreds of them.

The tons of cards we made to wish all our close ones a happy Diwali. Yes, the time when hand-made gifts were more important than ones bought in a store.



The time when we worked as assistants when mothers cleaned homes. Jobs were assigned though, guys got “Pankhe ki Safai” while the girls got the soft toy or book rack cleaning.

The lesson of recycling that we learned when our families used to recycle the same lights every year.

How we burnt all our father’s “Mehnat Ki Kamayi” in buying tons of useless crackers and bursting them later to create noise and air pollution.

The time when phuljharis used to be the only struggle in our life which required patience. Yes, a lot of patience as it took time to light up.

The time when we bought ample traditional clothes in the name of Diwali and later used it in our brother’s and sister’s marriage, mehndi, sagai and the list goes on.

The times when we burnt crackers in school and ran for our lives and later got punished for the same but enjoyed it too.

The life-risking jumps we did on “chakris” and the fearless dance under the “anaar”.

The times we assumed that all the rockets were aimed at killing us.

The best part, all the sweets, gujiyas and the delicious dishes food cooked by mom.



Wish you all a very Happy Diwali, well in advance!

