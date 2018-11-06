Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in English: Deepavali is the festival of lights, prosperity, love and sweets. Celebrated as good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, Diwali this is year will fall on November 6. Take a look at our collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends

Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in English: Diwali is the festival of lights, prosperity, love and sweets. The auspicious two day festival will be celebrated on November 6 and November 7, every year. Diwali is also known as Deepavali, is lauded as the festival of good over evil. Hindu Lord Rama’s return to his home country Ayodhya after 14 years is marked as Diwali. Devotees on this day, worship goddess Lakshmi who is considered as the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The day is also marked as the release day of Guru Hargobind from a Mughal Empire prison.

Diwali celebration starts from Dhanteras where people buy new utensils or something new for their families. People on Choti Diwali which is also known as Naraka Chaturdasi exchange goods and sweets with the neighbours and family. The main day which is Deepavali is lauded by offering flowers and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi. Not just that, the very next day of Diwali, Govardhan puja which is also known as Annakut, is celebrated to enjoy the bond of wife and husband. Bhaiya Dooj is lauded on the 5th day of auspicious 5-day celebrations.

Take a look at our collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends:

May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and family. All your new ventures get success and progress.

Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali be full of wonderful moments and surprises, may your house be full of diyas and lights and your heart is full of joy. Have a wonderful Diwali!

Wishing the goodness of this festive season dwells within you and stays throughout the year. Happy Diwali!!

Happiness is in the air because it is the ambience of Diwali which is everywhere. Shower love, care, and joy on everyone you meet. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali!

Diwali is the magical time to celebrate with the ones who matter to you. I wish the merriment of this wonderful festival makes your life joyous and bright. Have a happy and blessed Diwali!

