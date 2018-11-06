Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi, Whatsapp, Facebook posts, quotes, wallpapers, photos to wish happy Deepawali 2018: Deepavali is the festival of lights, sweets and rangoli. The auspicious day this year will fall on November 6. Take a look at our collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends.

Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated as the festival of lights, sweets and love. Devotees celebrate the auspicious festival for 5 days. Beginning from Dhanteras where people buy new utensils. On the second of the grand festival, Choti Diwali which is also known as Naraka Chaturdasi, it is lauded to liberate the souls from their sufferings. The third day is marked as Deepavali, the good over evil.

People from all across the world laud the day by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, installing diyas, decorating homes with floors and lights. From delicious sweets to lights and candles, Diwali is one of the most loved and adored festivals of India. People during the 5 day festival, visit their relatives and friends. Gifts and sweets are exchanged with families, relatives and neighbours. Not just that, devotees visit temples, gurudwaras to seek the special blessings of God.

Take a look at our collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi:

Aasha hai ki roshanee ka tyauhaar shaanti, santushti, khushee aur khushee ke ujjval chamak ko aapake raaste mein laata hai jo aane vaale saalon mein aapake saath rahata hai. khushee ka deepak ab aapake jeevan mein ab aur hamesha ke lie prakaashit ho sakata hai. deevaalee ek khushee hai!

Har Dam Khushiya Ho Sath,

Kabhi Daman Na Ho Khali

Hum Sab Ke Taraf Se,

Wish You Happy Diwali.

Yeh divaalee na keval aapake ghar ko ujaagar kare balki aapakee bhaavana, sapane aur aasha bhee de. bhagavaan aapako svaasthy aur khushee ke saath aasheervaad de sakate hain aur aapake sabhee udyamon ko poora kiya ja sakata hai. aapako aur parivaar kee shubhakaamanaen diwali!

Om Bhoor Bhuwah Swaha

Tat Savitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasaya Dheemahi

Dhiyo Yo Naha Prachodayat

Wish you a joyful and prosperous Diwali.

Pal Pal Sunhare phool Khile,

Kabhi Na Ho Kaanto Ka Saamna,

Jindagi Aapko Khushiyo Se Bhari Mile,

Dipawali ke pawan absar par yehi hain humari Shubhkamnayen

