Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Marathi: Deepavali is the festival of love, prosperity and lights. Diwali this year will be celebrated on November 6. From decorating houses with lights, flowers and rangolis to exchanging gifts and sweets with friends and family, the auspicious day is thoroughly celebrated by Indians across the world.

Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Marathi: Diwali also known as Deepavali in India, is considered one of the most auspicious and popular festival. The festival of lights, happiness, sweets and prosperity is marked as the homecoming of Hindu Lord Rama along with his wife Sita after 14 years. Goddess Lakshmi who is the symbol of success and wealth is worshipped by the devotees in order to seek her special blessings during the 5-day celebrations. Starting from Dhanteras and ending with Bhai dooj, people thoroughly laud the day with their family and friends.

Deepavali which generally falls in the month of October or November, this year will be lauded on November 7 in India. People clean their houses, decorate them with lights, rangolis; offer flowers and sweets to God, visit temples, gurudwara and exchange gifts with neighbours, families and friends. Talking about the new trends adding to the list of Diwali celebrates, card parties with friends and cousins are planned in order to enjoy the holiday. Therefore, people in Maharashtra celebrate the day by offering sweets and flowers to Ganpati Bappa also known Lord Ganesha.

Take a look at our special collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Marathi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends:

Gaṇēśapūjā, lakṣmīpūjā, dīpapūjā divāḷīlā,

udhāṇa yēvō ānandālā, utsāhālā, harṣālahāsālā,

vandana karūyā manōbhāvē āja tyā māṅgalyālā.

Divāḷīcyā amāpa śubhēcchā…!

Dhanalakṣmī, dhān’yalakṣmī, dhairyalakṣmī, śauryalakṣmī,

vidyālakṣmī, kāryalakṣmī, vijayālakṣmī, rājalakṣmī..

Yā dipāvalīta yā aṣṭalakṣmī tumacyāvara dhanācā varṣāva karōta,

śubha dipāvalī!

Pahila diwa lagel dari,

Sukhacha kiran yeil ghari;

Purn hovot tumcha sarv iccha,

Tumha sarvanna DIWALICHA hardik-hardik shubhecha!

Divāḷīcā pahilā divā lāgatā dārī,

sukhācē kiraṇa yētī gharī,

purṇa hōvōta tumacyā sarva īcchā,

āmacyākaḍuna divāḷīcyā hārdika śubhēcchā!

Diwali aai, masti chahi, rangi rangoli, deep jalaye, Dhoom Dhadaka, chhoda phataka, jali Phuljadiyan, Sabko Bhaye, ADVANCE “Happy Diwali !”

DIPAVALICHYA HARDIK SHUBHECHHA!

