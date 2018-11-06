Happy Diwali 2018 wishes, messages in Punjabi, Whatsapp status, Facebook posts, quotes, wallpapers, photos to wish Happy Deepawali 2018: Deepavali is celebrated as Bandhi Chhor divas in Punjab. According to manuscripts, the sixth guru of Sikh fraternity, Guru Hargobind was released from a prison by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Take a look at our special collection of Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Punjabi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends.

Happy Diwali 2018 wishes and messages in Punjabi: Diwali is the festival of Love, prosperity and lights. While people in India laud the day by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and decoratings the house with lights, flowers and colours, Diwali is Punjab is marked as the release of 6th Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh from a prison by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir, who also released 52 other Hindu kings with Guru Hargobind. Just like Deepavali, Bandi Chhor divas is celebrated with utmost happiness, love and grand celebrations.

Devotees on this day visit Gurudwara to seek the special blessings of God. Apart from that, Nagar Kirtan and Akhand Path are held in Gurudwara followed by fireworks. The auspicious day is celebrated by exchanging gifts and sweets with relatives, families and friends. People make sure they meet their near and dear ones to celebrate the auspicious day of happiness and love. The good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, Deepavali is the victory of light over darkness.

Rab Kare Diwali roj Hi aave,

Dilan Wich vi pyar de dive jagave

Dher Saaryian Khushyian de patake chhod jave

Rusde dilan nu wi ik kar jave

Mere walon Diwali di mubarakan

Ashirwad Mile wadian da,

Sahyog Mile Apnya da

Khusiya Milan Jag diyan

Doulat Mile Rub di

eh hi ardas Karde han dilo

“Happy diwali

Asi tuhade dil wich rehnde han,

ise layi har dard sehnde han,

kite satho pehlan tusi sms na likh devo,

asi sawere sawere HAPPy Diwali kehnde haan

Tuhanu sab nu eh suchna diti jandi hai ki main diwali de uphar lane shuru kar dite han

menu cash cheque credit card dwara uphar bhej sakde ho

Diwali mubarak

Pyar da diva jagao,

dukhan nu door pajao,

khushiyan di shurli chalao

sab nu mithayian khawao

diwali mubark

