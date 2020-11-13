This year the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on 14th November all over the country. Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 images, videos status, Gifs, Deepavali photos, wallpapers and Cards to share with your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2020 images, videos status, Gifs, Deepavali photos, wallpapers and Cards: This year the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on 14th November all over the country. Every year this festival of lights takes place during the month of October or November. It is celebrated exactly 20 days after the festival of Dussehra. Spiritually, it is significant for us because it represents the victory of good over evil.

People all across the country are seen decorating the houses with candles and diyas and worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi at night. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya along with Sita and brother Lakshmana after spending 14 years in exile. To celebrate this occasion, the whole Ayodhya city was decorated with beautiful lights and colourful rangolis. People distributed sweets among themselves as well.

As the Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Thursday, everyone is on the lookout for gifting options for their relatives, colleagues, and friends. Over the years, Diwali gifts have become synonymous with sweets. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, social gatherings and the family meetings would be less, but people are still engaging in the festivities.

Make this year memorable by sharing these Happy Diwali 2020 images, videos status, Gifs, Deepavali photos, wallpapers and Cards with your loved ones:

