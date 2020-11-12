This year, the festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14 across the country. Here are some Deepavali greetings, quotes, messages, HD photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram.

This year, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on November 14 across India. Diwali is one of the biggest and most auspicious festivals of India, it is celebrated by the people following the Hindu religion. Diwali sends across the message of victory of good over bad.

This is the season of festivities for Hindus, it starts with the festival of dhanteras and ends with the festival of Bhai dooj. Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People worship Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram and other Hindu Gods on this day to invoke their blessings.

Triumph of good over evil is the main learning that the festival of Diwali conveys. People exchange sweets and wishes on this day, burst crackers, decorate their houses with lights and diyas and make rangolis.

May the lights of Diwali Diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that Brings You Joy! I wish you and your entire family a very very Happy Diwali in advance!

Wish you all a Very Very Happy Diwali in advance and Hope that Every Person Transform from the Darkness to the Happiness.

Celebrating light, hope and goodness around the world, a very happy diwali in advance!

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali May you be blessed with happiness and well being to last through the year. A very happy diwali to you and your family in advance!

Happy diwali in advance, May the brightness of shimmering lanterns always stay in your life & make you bright!

This diwali, may the sweetness of sweets always stay in your life & make you sweet. Wishing you a very prosperous Diwali in advance.

