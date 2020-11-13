This year Diwali will be celebrated on the 14th November. Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to share with your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: Amidst the pandemic, this year Diwali will be celebrated on the 14th November. It is the festival of light which brings peace to people. Sharing joy and happiness is another spiritual benefit of Diwali. People visit each other’s houses and exhange sweets.

Traditionally, the festival signifies the victory of light over darkness. This also means the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On the day of the Diwali, Lord Rama returned from the exile of 14 years. People of Ayodhya burnt lamps in homes to welcome Lord Rama. Ritually, Diwali festival is celebrated throughout 5 days.

In the night, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali. Several homes, and offices are decorated with lights and rangoli. People buy new items and wear new clothes. People illuminate their homes with the help of many lamps, and light firecrackers. In many households, Rangoli is made by women in the courtyard.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status

Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in English: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to share with your loved ones and spread the joy and love around:

Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness. Wish you and your family a sparkling Diwali.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life and bring peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2020.

May the beauty of Diwali season fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with all that brings you joy!

Wishing you a happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali be an awesome celebration for you and you be blessed with wealth and success always.

Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2020 images, videos status, Gifs, Deepavali photos, wallpapers and Cards