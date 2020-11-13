Deepawali or Diwali means the ‘festival of lights’ and this year it will be observed on 14th November. Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status for your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: Deepawali or Diwali means the ‘festival of lights’ and every year is celebrated with much joy and excitement. On this occasion, people decorate their houses, shops and streets with earthen lamps or fancy lightings at night. It is an important and popular Hindu festival. It is celebrated all over India and the world. This year it will be observed on 14th November.

One can say it is probably the brightest festival in the world where people of different religions celebrate Diwali. Traditionally, the festival signifies the victory of light over darkness. This also means the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It is known as the festival of lights.

This festival is celebrated in the memory of Lord Rama who returned to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. On this occasion, devotees light candles and decorate their houses with Rangoli. Everyone share sweets and gifts with their friends and neighbours. It is a public holiday in India and people enjoy this festival with great enthusiasm.

Here are some of Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Hindi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to celebrate and share with your loved ones and family:

दीयों की रौशनी से झिलमिलाता आँगन हो,

पटाकों की गूंजो से आसमान रोशन हो,

ऐसी आए झूम के ये दीवाली,

हर तरफ ख़ुशियों का मौसम हो…

मुस्कुराते हँसते दीप तुम जलाना,

जीवन में नई खुशियों को लाना,

दुख दर्द अपने भूल कर,

सबको गले लगाना,

और प्यार से ये दीवाली मनाना

जगमग थाली सजाओ,

मंगल दीपो को जलाओ,

अपने घरों और दिलों में आशा की किरण जगाओ,

खुशियों और समृद्धि से भरा हो आपका जीवन,

इसी कामना के साथ शुभ दीपावली. आपको व आपके परिवार को दिपावली की हार्दिक बधाई व मंगलकामनाएं

फूल की शुरुआत कली से होती है,

ज़िन्दगी की शुरुआत प्यार से होती है,

प्यार की शुरुआत अपनों से होती है,

अपनों की शुरुआत आपसे होती है

ज़िन्दगी की शुरुआत प्यार से होती है, प्यार की शुरुआत अपनों से होती है, अपनों की शुरुआत आपसे होती है तमाम जहाँ जगमगाया ,

फिर से त्यौहार रौशनी का आया ,

कोई तुम्हे हमसे पहले बधाइयाँ न दे दे ,

इसीलिए ,

यह पैगाम-ए-मुबारक सबसे पहले हमने है भिजवाया

