This year Diwali will be celebrated all across the country and world on 14th November. Deepawali is our great festival. Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to share with your loved ones.

Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status: This year Diwali will be celebrated all across the country and world on 14th November. Deepawali is our great festival. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. This festival falls in the month of Kartik every year. This festival of lights, sweets and crackers is celebrated with fun and frolic by all.

Preparations for the festival start many days in advance. People clean their houses and shops and get them white-washed. Everyone decorates their houses with lamps, candles and lights. At night people worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. It is also the festival of wealth, prosperity and happiness. There are many stories behind its celebration.

The most popular is the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after gaining victory over Ravan. To welcome him home, the people of Ayodhya lighted rows of earthen lamps. Dressed in new dresses, on the day of Diwali people visit their friends and relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.

Also Read: Happy Diwali 2020 wishes in advance: Deepavali greetings, quotes, messages, HD photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram

Here are some Happy Diwali 2020 wishes, messages, greetings in Marathi: Deepavali Quotes Images, Photos, wallpapers for Whatsapp DP and facebook Status to share with your loved ones:

पुन्हा एक नवे वर्ष, पुन्हा एक नवी आशा, तुमच्या कर्तुत्वाला पुन्हा एक नवी दिशा नवे स्वप्न, नवे क्षितीज, सोबत माझ्या दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

स्नेहाचा सुगंध दरवळला, आनंदाचा सण आला. विनंती आमची परमेश्वराला, सौख्य, समृध्दी लाभो तुम्हाला. दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

उटण्याचा नाजूक सुगंध घेऊन, आली आज पहिली पहाट, पणतीतल्या दिव्याच्या तेजानी, उजळेल आयुष्याची वहिवाट!!, शुभ दीपावली आणि सुरक्षित दीपावली

उटण्याचा सुगंध, रांगोळीचा थाट, दिव्यांची आरास, फराळाचे ताट, फटाक्यांची आतिषबाजी, आनंदाची लाट, नूतन वर्षाची चाहूल दिवाळी पहाट.. शुभ दीपावली

छत्रपती शिवरायांच्या पदस्पर्शाने पावन झालेल्या भुमीत, आई जगदंब देवीच्या क्रुपेने, तुम्हाला व तुमच्या सहपरिवाराला दिपावलीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

तेजोमय झाला आजचा प्रकाश, जुना कालचा काळोख, लुकलुकणार्‍या चांदण्याला किरणांचा सोनेरी अभिषेक, सारे रोजचे तरीही भासे नवा सहवास, सोन्यासारख्या लोकांसाठी खास, दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Also Read: Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS and Images to share with your loved ones on Whatsapp status, Facebook