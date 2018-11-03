Happy Diwali wishes and messages: As the festival of Diwali is here, its that of the year when people wish their family, friends and loved ones on this prosperous and positive occasion. Take a look at these Happy Diwali wishes and messages, GIF images, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook messages to wish your family and friends on Diwali 2018.

Happy Diwali wishes and messages: India’s most awaited festival Diwali, the festival of lights, colours, joy is here and people are all excited to welcome it and create quality moments with their loved one. Diwali is an auspicious festival which is celebrated by purchasing new clothes, gifts, lighting houses with a different type of fairy lights, worshipping prayers to gods and goddesses in order to bring positivity and prosperity in their life. Diwali is a grand Indian festival which in totality is celebrated for almost a week. People those who live far away from their families, this is the time when they come home and spend time with their family and loved ones.

People clean their homes, offices to welcome Indian goddess Laxmi and pray for a wealthy and healthy life. Diwali is a special festival in the Indian culture as it is this time of the year when people visit their friends, relatives, family and loved to wish each other with beautiful gifts. People light up their homes, offices and workplaces, decorate them with beautiful rangolis, flowers and other stuff.

Another part of celebrating the festival is bursting crackers. People after conducting the evening pooja at their homes, offices, join each other and celebrate the festival by bursting crackers, however, this one particular tradition is now being discouraged looking at the pollution which is caused by bursting crackers, as a step forward for an environmentally safe Diwali.

In totality, Diwali is a celebration of Indian culture as people host their special Diwali parties and enjoy what it means of being an India. People prepare delicious food and purchase new things for their homes, offices as it is believed that purchasing or investing money during this time of the year will bring prosperity and a positive, healthy and wealthy future.

In order to wish their loved ones, people wish their friends, family, loved ones using special Happy Diwali wishes and messages, GIFs and share them using Facebook, social media apps, WhatsApp, SMS, Instagram and other ways. Check out these Happy Diwali wishes for your family and friends.

May this Diwali brings you all the prosperity, good health, wealth, love of people and everything you aspire for.

Diwali 2018 is here and its time to celebrate the India culture and tradition. So let’s take a moment to remember our God who has given us a wonderful life and wish for a healthy, wealthy and happy future for all.

Festival of light and colours is here, and its now time to immerse ourselves in this positive spirit and celebrate the occasion Diwali with our friends, family and loved ones. Happy Diwali to all!

Let’s protect the environment but not bursting crackers and play a part in saving our planet for our ownselves first so that the generation next can also enjoy the life on this beautiful planet. Have a Happy and prosperous Diwali to all!

On this Diwali, let’s pray and work for our better future by taking a moment to observe what do we stand for and with a positive hope, and blessings of Gods and our loved ones, celebrate Diwali to fill colours in our lives.

