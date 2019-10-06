Happy Durga Ashtami 2019: October 6 is celebrated as Maha Ashtami which is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. Ashtami is all about great food, pandal hopping and enjoying the last few days of the puja.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2019: The festival of Durga Puja is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. It is a very important and auspicious festival that was started on September 29 and will end on October 7, 2019. During these nine days, the devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, each day has its own importance, but the eight-day is considered as most auspicious, The eight-day of Navratri is Ashtami and Ashtami is all about great food, pandal hopping and enjoying the last few days of the puja.

The eight-day of Navratri are dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. On this day, Kanya Pujan is also held at home. People call nine girls to their home, wash their feet with water and offer them the prasad of pudding, black gram, etc. On this day, important rituals like pushpanjali, Kumari Puja, balidan and sandhi puja are being performed on this day. Given below are images and messages that you can send to your loved ones and wish them.

This Durga Puja, let us celebrate the blessings of the Goddess.

Durga Puja is a blessed time, rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga, celebrate all the blessings of Goddess, with your friends, family, and acquaintances. Happy Durga Ashtami.

May this auspicious day bring prosperity and joy, the atmosphere is filled with love and happiness. I wish you a great Maha Ashtami!

May Devi banish evil and usher goodness into your life, May goodness win over evil , May you prosper in life, Wishing you a Blessed year ahead, Happy Durgotsav!!!