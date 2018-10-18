Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in English: Dussehra which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dasara and Dashain. People offer prayers and food to god on this day in order to seek the special blessings to the lord on an auspicious day. Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends.

Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in English: Dussehra is a festival of victory over evil. The day is thoroughly celebrated every year across India. Dussehra which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dasara and Dashain. People offer prayers and food to god on this day in order to seek the special blessings to the lord on an auspicious day. On this Vijaya Dashmi, Ravana who was the mythical king of the ancient country, Sri Lanka, is burnt in the evening. It is also considered the last day of Navaratri festival.

It is believed that Lord Krishna along with his brother Lakshmana fought a battle to rescue Goddess Sita, who was kidnapped by the demon king Ravana. Dasha-Hara itself means ten days which are dedicated to Lord Ram for his victory. In these ten days, devotees laud Navratri where all the 9 Goddess are worshipped with flower, foods and prayers. People fast and celebrate the 8th and 9th day by offering food to girls in order to seek the special blessings to all 9 goddesses.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends.

Everyday sunrise to give us a message –

Darkness will always be beaten by light’.

Let us follow the same natural rule and

Enjoy the festival of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra!

Troubles as light as Air,

Love as deep as Ocean,

Friends as solid as Diamonds,

Success as bright as Gold.

May you bless with all these.

Happy Dussehra!

May good triumph over evil,

May you achieve the strength and courage to follow the path of success.

Happy Dussehra!

Learn to admire, not to envy

Remember to work and not to regret.

Have a blessed Dusshera.

Happy Dussehra to all.

May Shri Ram bless you and your family

A Happy, joyful and prosperous Dussehra to you and your family!

May this Dussehra bring new hopes of happy times to come

And dreams for a year full of smiles!

Wishing you happy Dussehra

Read More