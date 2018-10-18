Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: Dussehra is also known as Vijaya Dashmi, Dasara and Dashainan, is a Hindu festival which is thoroughly celebrated in the states of India. The day is lauded as the victory of good over evil. Falling in the month of October, Dussehra will be marked on October 19.

Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: Dussehra is also known as Vijaya Dashmi, Dasara and Dashain, is a Hindu festival which is thoroughly celebrated in the states of India. The day is lauded as the victory of good over evil. Falling in the month of October, Dussehra will be marked on October 19, this year. People on this day, burn Ravana effigies who was the brother of Kumbkaran. According to Hindu manuscripts, devotees believe that it is the start of a new venture.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends

Aatanki Raavan ka dahan kar ne aaj fir shree ram ko aana hoga ..

Bolo jai shree ram *Happy Dussehra*

Aap ke jivan me aye anek sankat se jab aap kayi baar nikal aa jatee hain…

bas tabhi samaj jaiye ke aap ke dwara ki hui kisi achaai ka fal aap ko milta jata hai..

Aap ko aur aap ke poorey parivaar ko ‘VIJAY DASHMI’

ki hardik hardik Bahut Bahut aur dher sari Shubhkaamnayein.

asaty par saty kee jeet ke tyauhaar

vijayadashamee kee aapako aur aapake parivaar ko

haardik haardik shubhakaamanaen… eeshvar aapako naee oonchaiyaan de.

Isi tarah srif achaai.. karte aaiye.. hisaab mat rakhiye..

Yu samjhiye aap par sadaeev nazar rahti hai..

Bura karoge to bura hi hoga..

par achaai khaali kabhi nahi jaati.

aaj kee naee subah itanee suhaanee ho jae,

aapake dukhon kee saaree baaten puraanee ho jaen,

de jae itanee khushiyaan ye dashahara aapako,

ki khushee bhee aapake muskuraahat kee deevaanee ho jaen .

aapako aur aapake parivaar ko dashahara kee bahut-bahut shubh-kaamanaayen.

