Happy Dussehra 2019: Dussehra is one of the Hindu festivals which is celebrated with a lot of zest and enthusiasm. It is also known as Vijayadashami and is celebrated in order to mark the victory of good over evil. In North India, it is believed that on Vijayadashami is celebrated as on this day Lord Rama killed over the demon Ravana. While in the East India, Vijayadashami is celebrated to mark Lord Durga triumph over Mahishasura. On the day of day Dussehra or Vijayadashami, fairs are organized all over the country and Ram Leela’s are also one of the interests of the people at this time. Structures of the demon king Ravana are burnt on this day in order to symbolize the victory of good over evil.

May this Dussehra, treat

Light up for you.

The hopes of Happy times,

And dreams for a year full of smiles!

Wish you Happy Dussehra.

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when world see the example of power of good,

Let us continue the same true spirit.

Blessing of Dussehra.

Good Health and Success

Ward Off Evil

Lords Blessings

Happy Dussehra

Yummy Dussehra

Triumph Over Evil

Joyous Festive Season

Spirit Of Goodness…

Happy Vijaya Dashami!

As we Celebrate

On this special Day,

As we Celebrate valor & courage,

Triumph of good over evil,

wish you success & happiness in

Everything you do…

Happy Dussehra!!!

May the victory of Good over Evil inspire u towards Ur own victories.

May this Dussehra burn all your tensions with Ravan and bring lots of happiness and full fill all your dreams.

Wish you a Happy Dussehra.

Is dussehre app ko, Is Duniya bhar ki saari khushiyan or Sukh Mill Jaye.So wish you very Wonderful Happy dussera.

Wish you very Very Happy Dussehra.

Blessing of Dussehra.