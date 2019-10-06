Happy Dussehra 2019: On the occasion of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, here are the top messages, wishes, quotes in Hindi, Vijayadashami HD wallpapers, photos, Gif Images for WhatsApp status and Facebook post.

With the nine days of Navratri and Durga Puja coming to an end, people across the country are gearing up for the celebrations for the upcoming festival of Vijayadashami, commonly known as Dussehra. The day marks the end of Durga Puja and the victory of Maa Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Dussehra is also celebrated as it marks the end of demon king Ravan by the Hindu god Rama.

During this festival, people across the country don beautiful clothes and meet and greet their friends and relatives at the evening. Also, the effigies of Ravan are also burnt at many places all over the country on this day to remember the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan. People in large numbers gather to see the gigantic effigies of Ravan being burnt.

On the occasion of Dussehra, we have brought you the top Dussehra messages, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp status and Facebook posts in Hindi.

Happy Dussehra SMS in Hindi

आज प्रारम्भ हो समय सुखो का,

हो अंत आपके सारे दुखो का,

हो जाये खात्मा सारी बुराई का

आने वाला वक्त हो बस अच्छाई का। दशहरे की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

अन्याए पर न्याय की विजय

बुराई पर अच्छाई की जय जय कार

यही है दशहरे का त्यौहार| शुभ दशहरा

कभी ना आए कोई झमेला

सदा सुखी रहे आपका बसेरा..

मुबारक हो आपको यह शुभ दशहरा!

Dussehra shayari in Hindi

बुराई का होता हैं विनाश,

दशहरा लाता है उम्मीद की आस

रावण की तरह आपके दुखो का होगा नाश

विजयदशमी की शुभकामनाएं !!

महानवमी और विजयदशमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।।

Dussehra WhatsApp status and Facebook posts in Hindi