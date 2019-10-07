Happy Dussehra Stickers 2019: In the festive season of Dussehra, instead of using long and old school text messages to wish your family, friends and loved ones, use funky and cool stickers. Have a look at the stickers which you can use on WhatsApp to make your loved ones feel special.

Happy Dussehra Stickers 2019: WhatsApp is the only app which never fails to make every occasion special for all its users irrespective of their caste, religion and community. This time the app has again introduced a number of stickers in order to mark the festive season of Dussehra, Durga Puja and Diwali. Stickers are one of the best features ever introduced by WhatsApp and they add a special touch to the feelings of the people in a festive season. Nowadays, not only teenagers but people of every age group love to use the stickers to show or convey their feeling specially to the younger ones of the family. As same as sending GIFs and images, stickers are a better way to add a pinch of fun to the chats.

All the Android users can download sticker under the emoji face present in the chats option. these sticker packs are small in size so they don’t take much time in getting downloaded. The recent stickers used in the pack appear in the first part of the menu. As soon as you press the sticker, it is directly sent to the chat.

Finding and using the stickers in the iPhone is more convenient in the iPhone as compared to the Android phones. In the text input option at the bottom of the chat, users can find a small square which is near the emoji button. You can press on it and enter the stickers section.

If you don’t find the preinstalled stickers enough for you in order to give a twist to the festive season going on, then you can simply head to Google Play Store and download different stickers present there related to various and different occasions including Dussehra, Deepawali and Durga Pooja. Here are the best WhatsApp stickers for Dussehra which you can send to your loved ones or your friends in order to make them feel special: